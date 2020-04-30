Boone County nursing home resident dies, another staff member tests positive for COVID-19

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department says another resident of the Symphony Northwoods nursing home has died from coronavirus, and another staff member has tested positive.
The health department announced a total of 9 new cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 100 cases and 10 deaths.
There are 13 employees and 24 residents of Symphony Northwoods who have tested positive for the disease, and 6 people have died.
