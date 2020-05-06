Boy, 7, with sickle cell beats coronavirus, pneumonia

BALTIMORE (CNN) – A 7-year-old boy who has sickle cell disease is on his way to fully recovering from COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, Nasir Striggs, 7, couldn’t play with his little brother. Striggs was down and out with the coronavirus, and started having trouble breathing, so his mother took him to Baltimore’s Sinai Hospital/

He tested positive for COVID-19, and an X-ray revealed he had pneumonia on both of his lungs.

Nasir’s mother says the entire medical team took really good care of her son, who has sickle cell disease and was at a higher risk from the virus.

The 7-year-old needed three blood transfusions. His arms were bruised and scarred from needles.

“He was crying had to keep getting stuck with the needles the needles kept coming out,” Striggs said. “It was really scary.”

Several days into his treatment, Nasir began to bounce back. His mother says support and prayers helped her get through the tough time.

“Keep the faith just keep the faith that’s the message keep the faith say thank you for my prayers. Say I feel much better I feel much better,” Striggs said.

Doctors have been checking in with Nasir online and say he’s doing great.

Sickle cell disease affects red blood cells and interferes with the delivery of oxygen to the tissues. It can lead to anemia, repeated infections and fatigue. The severity of symptoms varies from person to person.

