Boy praying for grandfather battling COVID-19 brings hope to others during pandemic

ATLANTA (WJW) — A photo of a young Georgia boy is offering hope to many during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The photo shows a boy, named Owen, bowing his head in prayer.

Photo: Brandee Hanes

His mother, Brandee Hanes, says her son was praying for his Grandpa Chuck who has been battling the coronavirus.

Several members of their extended family had been diagnosed with the virus and while many have recovered, Owen’s grandfather remains hospitalized.

Hanes says they are grateful for the support they have received since sharing Owen’s photo. They hope this serves as a message of hope for others during these difficult and trying times.

Hanes also says her father grew up in the Akron-Canton area. He has several family members that still reside in Northeast Ohio.

