California man dies of coronavirus a day after expressing regret over attending party

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, resident physician Leslie Bottrell stands outside a room at an Intensive Care Unit as a nurse suctions the lungs of a COVID-19 patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. A U.S. government report says death rates are 12 times higher for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses than for others who become infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Monday, June 15 highlights the dangers posed by these conditions. They include heart disease, diabetes and chronic lung ailments, such as asthma or emphysema. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A Southern California man who tested positive for coronavirus after attending a party expressed regret a day before he died.

CNN reports 51-year-old Thomas Macias attended a barbecue last month near Lake Elsinore. Shortly afterward, he started to feel sick.

Macias went on Facebook to warn friends and family about the coronavirus risk.

“I went out a couple of weeks ago … because of my stupidity I put my mom and sisters and my family’s health in jeopardy,” he wrote, according to CNN. “This has been a very painful experience. This is no joke. If you have to go out, wear a mask, and practice social distancing. … Hopefully with God’s help, I’ll be able to survive this.”

He died a day later.

According to officials, Macias suffered from diabetes. Health officials have said people with underlying health conditions such as diabetes and asthma are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

Macias’ niece announced on Facebook they will be holding a funeral service for him on July 10. Face masks and social distancing will be required, and a teleconference option will be available.

At last check, Riverside County has over 18,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 463 deaths.

