Catholic churches prepare for massive changes upon re-opening doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Catholic churches will start welcoming parishioners again next weekend, but it will be far from a full house. The Diocese of Rockford released safety guidelines for holding the first in-person masses in months.

There will be only 10 people allowed at each mass. To decide which 10 individuals to let in, the churches will start calling people in alphabetical order.

If you are called, they will ask if you want to attend and if so, for how many. People over 65 are encouraged to stay home.

Those at masses will be spaced 6 feet apart and will have to wear a mask. Communion will only be put in one hand.

