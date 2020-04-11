CDC warns wearing gloves is not as effective as you think

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — National health experts say wearing gloves may not be as effective as you might think to help slow the spread.

Many people are going to grocery stores wearing gloves but experts say it can’t always help them protect themselves especially if they are touching various items using those same gloves, it can cause cross contamination.

“The main mechanism of spread of this virus is by respiratory droplets which means an infected person when they cough, sneeze pr even talk the small particles that are released from the mouth of the infected person when they reach another person’s respiratory track, that’s how people get infected.” said Dr Sana Waqar,an Infectious Diseases Physician at SIU Medicine.

Experts say if you do use gloves do not to touch the outside layer with your bare hands. Also,

be sure to wash your hands after your done wearing the gloves.