CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The FAA says three technicians at Chicago Midway’s Air Traffic Control tower have tested positive for coronavirus.
A spokesperson for the FAA says the tower has been cleaned on guidance by the CDC, and employees are still working.
The FAA says “plans are in place to ensure the continuity of maintenance and around-the-clock air traffic control services at Midway and other air traffic facilities across the nation. In extreme circumstances, service levels could vary, but safety will not be compromised.”
MORE HEADLINES:
- #1 seed Auburn (2011-12) vs. Boylan (2001-02) in an opening round game of ‘NIC-10 Madness’
- Woman dies after jumping out of Rockford man’s car, man charged with DUI
- Illinois teachers to get paid during shutdown
- Chicago Midway air traffic workers tests positive for COVID-19
- Rockford Mass Transit District Waves Fares During COVID-19 Crisis
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!