Chicago Midway air traffic workers tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This March 12, 2013 photo shows the air traffic control tower at Chicago’s Midway International Airport. The Department of Homeland Security plans to issue a security alert Tuesday for small planes, warning that modern flight systems are vulnerable to hacking if someone manages to gain physical access to the aircraft. A DHS alert recommends that plane owners ensure they restrict unauthorized physical access to their aircraft until the industry develops safeguards to address the issue, which was discovered by Boston-based cybersecurity company, Rapid7, and reported to the federal government. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The FAA says three technicians at Chicago Midway’s Air Traffic Control tower have tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the FAA says the tower has been cleaned on guidance by the CDC, and employees are still working.

The FAA says “plans are in place to ensure the continuity of maintenance and around-the-clock air traffic control services at Midway and other air traffic facilities across the nation. In extreme circumstances, service levels could vary, but safety will not be compromised.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

