Chicago suburbs cancel Memorial Day, Fourth of July celebrations over coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Several suburbs of Chicago have announced plans to cancel Memorial Day and Fourth of July celebrations as the state battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Beecher and Lisle announced the cancellation of their 4th of July festival this week, WMAQ reports.

Carol Stream has canceled it’s Fourth of July parade.

Arlington Heights said it has canceled its annual Memorial Day parade.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

