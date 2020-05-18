China to provide $2 billion to help with virus pandemic

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping says China will provide $2 billion over two years to help with the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
XI’s announcement by videoconference at the start of the World Health Organization’s annual assembly marks a sharp contrast to the United States: The Trump administration has announced a suspension of its funding for WHO over its alleged mishandling of the outbreak and praise of China’s response.
Xi did not specify where the injection of Chinese funds would go, but said “ China will provide $2 billion over two years to help with COVID-19 response.”
Xi also said that vaccine development and deployment of vaccines in China will be made a “global public good” and said that China supported a review of the global response to the outbreak after it is brought under control.
