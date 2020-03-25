Congrats, Illinois: You get an ‘A’ for social distancing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You get an ‘A’ for social distancing, Illinois. That’s according to data from your phone.

According to location data and analytics firm Unacast, Illinoisans are staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.

The company released it’s “Social Distancing Scoreboard” on Tuesday, as reported by the Washington Post.

Illinois got an ‘A’ for a 40% drop in distance traveled.

In our region, DeKalb and McHenry residents are doing the best at observing Gov. JB Pritzker’s Shelter-in-Place order, receiving A grades. DeKalb had a 43% decrease, McHenry 48%.

Winnebago County received a ‘B’ score for a 38% drop in distance traveled.

Boone county and Lee counties received a ‘C’ for a 29% and 23% decrease, respectively.

Ogle County received the worst grade, a ‘D’ for a 17% decrease.

According to a press release, Unacast uses anonymous device location data, map data and intelligence for clients in retail, tourism, real estate, transportation and marketing industries.

