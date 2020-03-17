Control tower at Midway temporarily closed after ‘several’ technicians test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WGN) — The air traffic control tower at Midway Airport has been temporarily closed after “several” technicians have tested positive for COVID-19.
The FAA said the airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved.
Multiple backups are reportedly in place to support the air traffic system.
“The safety of our staff and the traveling public is the FAA’s top priority. Our controllers, inspectors and others with critical safety or security sensitive roles are essential components of our national airspace,” the FAA said.
There are several canceled flights at Midway at this time.
