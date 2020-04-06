Convicted Illinois child killer serving life sentence dies of COVID-19

MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — A man serving a life sentence for sexually abusing and killing an 11-year-old boy has died from COVID-19 while at the Stateville Correctional Center.

According to WLS, Ronald Rice, 66, died early Sunday morning at Morris Hospital in Morris, Ill.

Rice began serving his sentence in 1982 after a conviction for kidnapping an sexually assaulting an 11-year-old Calumet City boy.

Rice pleaded guilty in 2010 to molesting and killing another 11-year-old in Oak Forest.

Rice is the second inmate at Stateville Correctional Center to die from coronavirus. On Sunday, 26 staff members and 56 inmates had tested positive for the virus.

