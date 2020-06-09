Coronavirus spread by people with no symptoms is ‘rare,’ WHO official says

(WTVO/CNN) — UPDATE: The World Health Organization clarified its comments about the asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus from Monday’s news briefing, saying that “rare” transmission would be considered a “misunderstanding.”

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, explained on a livestream Q&A on Tuesday, June 6, that asymptomatic spread is a “really complex question” and much is still unknown.

“We don’t actually have that answer yet,” Kerkhove said. “I was responding to a question at the press conference. I wasn’t stating a policy of WHO or anything like that. I was just trying to articulate what we know.”

—–

The World Health Organization says it’s rare for asymptomatic coronavirus patients to spread COVID-19.

But, Monday’s announcement comes with a big caveat: the term “asymptomatic” might not mean what people think.

The WHO analyzed data from countries that perform contact tracing.

It found people who test positive but have absolutely no symptoms rarely infect someone else.

But, the WHO says some people who think they have no symptoms actually have mild or unusual ones.

Those patients can pass on the virus.

Pre-symptomatic cases are also more contagious.

Those patients start off feeling okay, but later get sick.

The WHO says, while asymptomatic transmission is rare, it’s still possible.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

