Coronavirus vaccine shows promising results, maker says

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. In a press briefing on Thursday May 14, 2020, the European Medicines Agency predicted that there could be licensed drugs to treat the new coronavirus in the next few months and that a vaccine might even be approved in early 2021, in a “best-case scenario.” (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WTVO) — A vaccine candidate for coronavirus is showing promising results in early tests, its maker said on Monday.

Moderna Inc. said its vaccine was able to generate antibodies in recipients similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

The company administered a low or medium dose of the vaccine to volunteers.

The next phase of the study, led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, will be conducted in July, and will be used to determine which dose is best.

The vaccine appears to be safe so far, the company said, after a high dose version caused some short-term side effects.

There are about a dozen vaccine candidates in the first stages of testing worldwide.

