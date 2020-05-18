Coronavirus vaccine shows promising results, maker says

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WTVO) — A vaccine candidate for coronavirus is showing promising results in early tests, its maker said on Monday.
Moderna Inc. said its vaccine was able to generate antibodies in recipients similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19, the Chicago Sun Times reported.
The company administered a low or medium dose of the vaccine to volunteers.
The next phase of the study, led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, will be conducted in July, and will be used to determine which dose is best.
The vaccine appears to be safe so far, the company said, after a high dose version caused some short-term side effects.
There are about a dozen vaccine candidates in the first stages of testing worldwide.
