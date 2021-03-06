‘Discourage the spread’ | Rockford takes ‘COVID friendly’ precautions for annual parade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — We are approaching the one-year mark since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, which canceled traditional St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

This year, health experts are hoping residents don’t let their guard down for this St. Patrick’s Day. The St. Patrick’s Day parade usually sees thousands come from all over to visit downtown Rockford.

With the parade festivities forced to pivot again this year, one local organizer says we can still expect this unorthodox celebration to be special.

As a result of the pandemic, the festivities won’t include the traditional marching parade or Saint Patty’s Fest.

Local residents are encouraged to register their decorated vehicles to participate in a ride-along celebration through Downtown Rockford. Irish Marching Society President Danny McDade says he’s hopeful to still have plenty of local residents visit the city.

“The Jeep club already has about 80 Jeeps committed. I know for sure the wolfpack, that’s the kilt-riding motorcycle guys they’re going to do that. I think the Model-A club is going to join us too. So, this could be a sizeable event,’ McDade said.

While the CDC is advising against attending large gatherings once again, an OSF Chief Medical Officer says that Americans are feeling pandemic fatigue and plan to celebrate the day somehow.

“Just because you’re feeling fatigued does not change how the virus behaves. The virus is going to do what it does whether you are fatigued from the pandemic or not. So continue to gather in small groups to discourage the spread, continue to wash your hands, keep your distance, and wear your masks,” advised Dr. Bill Walsh.

Dr. Walsh says if all those practices remain in place, the end of the pandemic could arrive sooner.

Click here to find out how you can register.