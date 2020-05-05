Doctors flag inflammatory illness as possible COVID-19 symptom in children

NEW YORK CITY (WTVO) — Doctors in New York City are raising the alarm on a mysterious inflammatory illness in children which may be linked to COVID-19.

According to NYC Health, doctors say 15 children have been hospitalized with symptoms similar to toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disesase, which include inflammation of the blood vessels, including coronary arteries.

At least four of the children affected had been diagnosed for coronavirus.

All patients had a fever and more than half had a rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, or diarrhea, but respiratory symptoms were only reported in less than half of the patients.

No fatalities have been reported, but half of the patients required blood pressure support, and five required ventilators.

Patients with Kawasaki disease can be treated with intravenous immunoglobulin and aspirin. Doctors say any patients that meet the following criteria should be reported to their local health department: