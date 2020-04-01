DOJ: Man intentionally derailed train near US Navy hospital ship fearing ‘government takeover’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — The U.S. Department of Justice is pursuing charges against a train engineer who allegedly intentionally derailed a train near the USNS Mercy hospital ship because he feared the ship was being used as part of a government takeover.

According to ABC News, 44-year-old Eduardo Moreno was arrested Wednesday morning for the incident.

In interviews with authorities, Moreno allegedly admitted that he intentionally derailed the train near the ship in hopes of damaging it, because he was “suspicious of the Mercy and believing it had an alternate purpose related to COVID-19 or a government takeover.”

No one was injured in the incident, but did result in the leaking of a “substantial amount of fuel oil,” the Justice Department said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

