Disinfectant wipes or sprays may not return to stores anytime soon, experts say

FILE – This July 15, 2011, file photo shows Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York. A handful of companies are rising to new highs even as stock markets around the world tumble on worries about a rapidly spreading virus. Clorox is close to an all-time high after jumping Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, amid expectations that more homes and hospitals will use its disinfecting wipes, for example. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(WTVO) — People looking for disinfectant wipes may not be able to find them anytime soon.

The in-demand product flew off store shelves as residents prepared for the onset of the coronvirus pandemic, and have been rarely available since.

According to CNN, it could be months until sanitizer wipes and sprays are readily available again, as manufacturers are unable to keep up with demand.

Many of the chemicals which are used to make the disinfectant wipes come from China, and when factories there closed down, that left a hole in the supply chain.

“One of the issues is that they can’t get enough ingredients for the disinfectants, the wipes, and that’s been their biggest issue. Most of those ingredients, the base ingredients, they actually come over from overseas and specifically China,” Patrick Penfield, a professor of supply chain management at Syracuse University, told CNN.

“So, for them it’s really difficult and they’re running their factories, nonstop right now and trust me when I say this, their preference would be to meet demand but they just can’t because they can’t get all the ingredients in order to make the actual product,” he said.

Some manufacturers, such as SC Johnson, says it has added a 6th day to production and are converting part time employees to full time.

