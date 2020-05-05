Dr. Fauci: No evidence coronavirus was made in Chinese lab

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speak during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci refuted an unsubstantiated theory that the COVID-19 virus originated in a Chinese virology laboratory.

In an interview with National Geographic, Fauci said, “If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats, and what’s out there now is very, very strongly leaning toward this [virus] could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated-the way the mutations have naturally evolved. A number of very qualified evolutionary biologists have said that everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that it evolved in nature and then jumped species.”

When he was asked if the virus could have originated in the wild but escaped from a lab, Fauci said, “But that means it was in the wild to begin with. That’s why I don’t get what they’re talking about [and] why I don’t spend a lot of time going in on this circular argument.”

A laboratory about 8 miles away from a “wet market” in Wuhan is considered a possible source for the virus. The researchers there have traced the origins of the SARS virus, found new bat viruses, and discovered how they can jump to people.

U.S. intelligence officials say they are investigating the subject, but say the evidence is purely circumstantial, WLS reported.

“From our perspective, this remains speculative,” World Health Organization emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan told the Associated Press of the lab theory. “But like any evidence-based organization, we would be very willing to receive any information that purports to the origin of the virus.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

