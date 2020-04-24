Drug remdesivir fails first clinical trial as coronavirus treatment

One vial of the drug Remdesivir lies during a press conference about the start of a study with the Ebola drug Remdesivir in particularly severely ill patients at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, northern Germany on April 8, 2020, amidst the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ulrich Perrey / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ULRICH PERREY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTVO) — The antiviral drug remdesivir has failed its first randomized clinical trial as a treatment for coronavirus, The Financial Times reported Friday.

The drug, which was developed in California by Gilead Sciences, is used to treat Ebola patients and had been hoped to help fight the presence of COVID-19 in the bloodstream.

The trial was conducted in China and showed that the drug did not improve patients’ condition or reduce the pathogen’s presence in the bloodstream.

The results of the test were published accidentally by the World Health Organization.

“In response to WHO asking for information and studies to be shared early, a draft document was provided by the authors to WHO and inadvertently posted on the website and taken down as soon as the mistake was noticed,” it said.

There is no approved therapy for the Covid-19, which can cause severe pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome in some patients.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

