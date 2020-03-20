Experts: Men twice as likely than women to die from COVID-19

A patient in a biocontainment unit is carried on a stretcher at the Columbus Covid 2 Hospital in Rome, Monday, March 16, 2020. The new Columbus Covid 2 Hospital, an area fully dedicated to the COVID-19 cases at the Gemelli university polyclinic, opened today with 21 new ICU units and 32 new beds, in order to support the regional health authorities in trying to contain the pandemic. Sign at top in Italian reads “Admission COVID 19”. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

(ABC News) — Coronavirus mortality rate is twice as high among men in Italy as it is among women, marking a “concerning trend,” Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus task force coordinator said during a Friday briefing.

“Mortality in males seems to be [twice higher than] every age group of females,” Birx said, adding that no age group or gender is immune, and that mild symptoms are not equivalent to immunity.

According to Italy’s public health research agency, 60% of coronavirus cases and 70% of deaths in the country so far have been in men.

In China, men were similarly more likely to die of coronavirus than women, although the disparity there was less stark. Sixty-four percent of deaths in China have been in men, according to recent figures from China’s Center for Disease Control.

“While we do not know the causes of increased mortality in men, we do know that being male, much like being older, is a risk factor for more severe outcomes from COVID-19,” a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said to ABC News.

It’s notable, she added, that the trend holds true across two countries with distinct social and cultural norms.

“What should we do with this information?,” Klein asked. “Men should be aware and maybe ensure they are being vigilant with hand-washing, social distancing, and taking any and all measures to avoid infection.”

Why are men more likely to die from COVID-19?

At this point in time, most theories about why the virus might be hitting men harder than women are speculative, stressed Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious diseases expert and chair of the global health department at Emory University.

In many countries, and especially in China, men are more likely to smoke than women, which is a risk factor for developing more severe forms of COVID-19.

There may also be biological differences at play.

“Females generally having greater or more robust immune responses than males,” Klein noted, although she cautioned that whether this is true for COVID-19 still needs to be proven.

Del Rio seemed to agree. “Women do a lot better with other diseases than men do,” he said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2019 ABC News One. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.