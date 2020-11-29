Exposed individuals encouraged to pre-register for COVID-19 test

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you were possibly exposed to the virus over the holiday weekend or are currently experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, health officials are asking you to pre-register to get tested.
Residents can register for a test at the UIC Community testing site. Health officials say registering helps decrease wait times.
To pre-register, click here.
