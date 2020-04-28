Family dog tests positive for COVID-19

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (CNN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is low – but the agency says it appears that it can spread from people to animals in some situations.

That was the case for a family in North Carolina, whose pug was diagnosed with the virus.

Dr. Heather McLean said, “This has been very stressful and we’re grateful we made it through.”

McLean and her family of four are fresh out of quarantine.

In March, all members of the family, except her daughter, tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’ve all recovered. We’ve felt great for the last two weeks. Everything seems very back to normal,” she said.

On April 1st the family joined a new study conducted by Duke University.

“They all came out to our house and did blood samples. For the humans, they swabbed our noses as well as our mouths, and then for the animals they did oral swabs for both dogs and the cat,” she said.

To her surprise, McLean says one of her pets tested positive for the coronavirus.

The study showed Winston, the family’s fun-loving pug, contracted the virus.

Researchers tell us to their knowledge; this is the first instance in which the coronavirus has been detected in a dog.

“It was kind of in the midst of when we were all sick,” McLean said.

She said she noticed something was off.

“His symptoms were mild. Pugs are a little unusual in that they cough and sneeze in a very strange way. So it almost seems like he was very gaggy, and there was one day when he didn’t want to eat his breakfast, and if you know pugs you know they love to eat, so that seemed very unusual.”

The family says Winston is doing a lot better and the dog was only sick for a few days.

“Hopefully we’ll learn more through the research study, and I think because there’s not a lot of studies and sampling pets, we just don’t know yet. My advice is just not to get too worried about it,” McLean said.

Dr. McLean is a pediatrician at Duke, her husband works in the ER at UNC hospital.

They believe it’s possible they contracted coronavirus at work.

But the dog probably caught it from them–the pug sleeps with Heather every night and likes to lick their plates.

The CDC says treat pets as you would other human family members – do not let pets interact with people or animals outside the household.

If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets.

Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by the virus that causes COVID-19 and the role animals may play in the spread.

