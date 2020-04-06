Father of 5 dies from coronavirus on his twin daughters’ 10th birthday, family says

(CNN) – A New York family is devastated after a father of five died from COVID-19 on his twin daughters’ 10th birthday.

Rolando “Sonny” Aravena died last week at age 44 in New Windsor, New York, where he built a life with his wife and their five children.

Aravena, a field technician for Verizon, first showed symptoms of COVID-19 on March 19, a week after he was sent to work at a hospital in Manhattan.

After experiencing a fever, chills and muscle aches, Aravena called the coronavirus hotline. His wife, Melody, said he waited on hold for about five hours before being scheduled for a test on March 26.

While waiting for a test, Melody said her husband’s condition worsened over the week. He went to urgent care clinics and an emergency room, but was given an inhaler and told to self-quarantine at home.

“The doctors sent him away three times…even with an oxygen level of 89,” Melody wrote on Instagram.

On March 29, she realized her husband was having trouble breathing and drove him to the emergency room at Orange Regional Medical Center.

He passed away hours later, and Melody shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.