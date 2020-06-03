Fauci: US should have ‘couple hundred million’ doses of COVID-19 vaccine by start of 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. should have 100 million doses of one coronavirus vaccine candidate by the end of the year.

“Then, by the beginning of 2021, we hope to have a couple hundred million doses,” Fauci said during a live Q&A with the Journal of the American Medical Association.

According to CNN, the first vaccine candidate, made by Moderna, should be going into Phase 3 trials by the first week of July, Fauci said.

Phase 3 testing will involve about 30,000 people, ages 18-55, and in the elderly with underlying health problems.

Scientists should have enough data by November or December to determine if the vaccine works or not.

The U.S. is not waiting until then to begin manufacturing the vaccine, and is ramping up production now to have 100 million doses ready by the end of the year. If it does work, Fauci said, then it can be deployed quickly.

A similar trial is underway in the U.K.

Other vaccine studies are expected to start in the next month or two.

“If the body is capable of making an immune response to clear the virus of natural infection, that’s a pretty good proof of concept,” Fauci said. “Having said that, there is never a guarantee.”

There are 10 vaccines already in clinical trials and more than 120 in development.

Fauci also said he’s concerned about what durability the immune response will be to the virus, as the body’s response to the common cold usually creates protection that lasts for about a year.

