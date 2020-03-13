Fear fueling Rockford shoppers to panic buy supplies, counselor says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the last week, videos have been shared all over the Internet of people leaving store shelves bare.

The items they’re stocking up on may not make a whole lot of sense either, like toilet paper.

Kevin Polky, executive director of KP Counseling, 6392 Linden Road, says fear is a driving force behind the behavior, as people search for a way to feel like they’re in control of a hard-to-predict situation.

“I think, probably, the primary thing that’s driving everything is fear,” said Polky. “And sometimes, the fear of the unknown is our greatest fear.”

Toilet paper, soap, non-perishables are being bought up as shoppers stock up for an expected long self-quarantine period, if they should contract the virus.

“If hoarding toilet paper or hoarding something like that makes me feel more secure, more comfortable, so then I’m going to do that, and I feel like I’m less out-of-control,” Polky said.

Pat Dehaven made a grocery run at Gray’s Foods, 1630 N Alpine Road, on Friday morning.

“We don’t know how to prepare,” Dehaven admitted. “I wanted to pick up some extra milk and orange juice, supplies like that, that we just wanted to keep on-hand.”

Dehaven believes peer pressure is contributing to stores selling out of goods.

“They see people’s carts are filled with all these things, and then they think they should follow suit and buy the same thing,” Dehaven said. “There must be some reason people are stocking up.”

Polky agrees that there is a social aspect to COVID-19 preparations.

“I don’t want to be seen as foolish and not responding. So, what can I do? So, I’m going to try and control what I think I can control, and then I’m, somehow, more prepared.”

He suggests that if people are anxious, they should focus on self-care.

“How much and quality of sleep, good nutrients that I’m putting into my body, being hydrated, and universal precautions. Those are things that I can control. There’s a lot of things that I can’t control. I can’t control those things,” he said.

Polky says it’s a good idea to be mindful of your kids right now, too. He says children often turn to their parents when they’re anxious, so it’s important to be honest with them and try to keep them informed as well.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

