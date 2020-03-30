Golden Retriever helps make deliveries to quarantined neighbors

GOLDEN SPRINGS, Colo. (CNN) — As people vulnerable to coronavirus stay at home, they’re often reliant on others to get essentials.

That might mean ordering a delivery.

It can also mean getting help from a neighbor, or maybe, a neighbor’s dog.

Sunny, a seven year old Golden Retriever, has turned into a delivery dog.

Sunny’s owner, Karen Eveleth, said, “She got the list. She gave it to Sunny. Sunny brought it to me. I went to the store, got her her groceries and he delivered them all to her.”

He’s been making trips back and forth from his house to his neighbors since the coronavirus outbreak started weeks ago.

Neighbor Renee Hellman said, “What a wonderful thing. It’s just a sweet thing. So, we started doing the schlepping back and forth and it’s been fun. It’s been a real treat.”

Hellman has some underlying health issues and relies on oxygen to breathe.

She says, getting food and visits from the pup makes those days a little more bearable.

“Little things like Sunny coming over to visit is nice and it makes you feel good and it’s a way of communicating,” Hellman said

Eveleth said, “Anybody can do something so small that could be so helpful.”

Sunny also gets the mail for Eveleth.

And, he picks up trash around the neighborhood when he’s out on walks.

