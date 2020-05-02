Greta Thunberg is donating $100,000 to help children affected by coronavirus pandemic

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses plenary of U.N. climate conference during with a meeting with leading climate scientists at the COP25 summit in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Thunberg is in Madrid where a global U.N.-sponsored climate change conference is taking place. (AP Photo/Paul White)

(CNN) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg is donating prize money she won to help fight the coronavirus pandemic and protect children from its potentially detrimental consequences.

Human Act, a Danish worldwide development organization, recently gave Thunberg $100,000 for her global activism, but now that money will go to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), according to a statement from the agency. Human Act has pledged to match Thunberg’s donation by contributing another $100,000 to launch a campaignspecifically aimed at safeguarding children’s rights and welfare at this time.

The sum will support UNICEF’s efforts to protect children from food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence and lost school days, according to the release.

“I’m asking everyone to step up and join me in support of UNICEF’s vital work to save children’s lives, to protect health and continue education,” Thunberg said

“Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child-rights crisis,” Thunberg added, in an online statement.”It will affect all children, now and in the long-term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most.”

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are expected to be the most damaging for children in poorer countries and those living in the poorest neighborhoods, according to a recent study by the United Nations.

Through the campaign, UNICEF will help fight coronavirus by providing essential items like soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and life-saving information to healthcare systems in need.

