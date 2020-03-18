Here’s why Trump is calling the coronavirus the ‘Chinese virus’

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Within seconds of starting a press conference Wednesday to discuss the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump referred to COVID-19 as “the Chinese virus.”

When asked by a correspondent why he refers to it as the “Chinese virus,” Trump responded, “Because it’s from China.”

That correspondent, ABC’s Cecilia Vega, then asked the president if he thought the term was racist, referencing reports of violence against Asian-Americans.

“No, it isn’t racist at all. It comes from China, that’s why. I want to be accurate,” he responded.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories