ICU bed availability remains low in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,587 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 9 additional deaths.

In Region 1, the rolling 7-day positivity rate saw a slight drop to 6.8%. However, the hospital ICU bed availability remains under the 20% threshold at 15%.

Region 1 ICU bed availability

Hospitalizations in Region 1

The latest deaths occurred in the following locations:

– Champaign County: 1 male 50s

– Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

– Madison County: 1 male 60s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

– Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

– Will County: 1 female 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,306,787 cases, including 21,694 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,406 specimens for a total of 21,839,226.

As of last night, 2,288 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 522 patients were in the ICU and 223 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 13-19, 2021 is 3.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 13-19, 2021 is 4.5%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,162,155. A total of 8,201,830 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,531 doses. Yesterday, 81,963 doses were reported administered in Illinois. However, data from Walgreens on the number of doses administered yesterday is not included due to a technical issue and will be added in tomorrow’s total.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.