IDPH: 954 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State health officials announced Sunday 954 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Illinois, as well as 20 additional deaths.

The other deaths reported include:

Cook County: Two women in their 60s, a man in his 60s, two women in their 70s, five men in their 70s, two women in their 80s, and two women in their 90s.

DuPage County: A woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.

Will County: A man in his 60s.

Winnebago County: A woman in her 80s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported a total of 153,916 cases of the virus, including 7,187 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranged from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Laboratories have reported a total of 38,894 specimens for a total of 1,982,982. The initial seven-day positivity rate of cases tested between July 5 – July 11 was 3%.

As of Saturday night, 1,342 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 311 patients who were in intensive care units and 127 who were using ventilators.

The release also stated IPHD will report both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website, per guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions.”