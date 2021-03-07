IDPH announces 1,068 new cases of COVID-19, 14 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,068 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 14 additional deaths.

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Kendall County: 1 female 70s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Livingston County; 1 female 60s

Madison County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s

Massac County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,198,335 cases, including 20,763 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 68,094 specimens for a total of 18,640,190. As of last night, 1,141 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 255 patients were in the ICU and 112 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 28–March 6, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 28–March 6, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of doses of 3,824,675 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,268,375. A total of 3,358,214 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 344,569 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 93,183 doses. Yesterday, 98,550 doses were administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.