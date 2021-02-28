IDPH announces 1,249 new cases of COVID-19, 22 additional deaths on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,249 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths.

Champaign County: 1 male 80s

Christian County: 1 male 70s

Clark County: 1 male 60s

Cook County: 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 70s

Kendall County: 1 female 60s

Knox County: 1 male 90s

Livingston County: 1 male 80s

Pulaski County: 1 female 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 90s

Williamson County: 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,186,696 cases, including 20,516 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,500 specimens for a total of 18,136,253. As of last night, 1,265 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 21–27, 2021 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 21–27, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of doses of 2,740,105 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,183,805. A total of 2,705,934 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 315,416 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 79,140 doses. Yesterday, 79,266 doses were administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.