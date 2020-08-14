IDPH announces 2,264 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,264 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,541 specimens for a total of 3,285,348. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate stands at 4.1% (August 8 – August 14).

As of Thursday night, 1,612 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 202,691 cases, including 7,721 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

– Bureau County: 1 female 80s

– Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

– DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90

– Iroquois County: 1 female 50s

– Madison County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Morgan County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– Will County: 1 female 90s

Officials say that Region 4 (Metro East) of the 11 COVID-19 Regions is seeing increases in test positivity rates and could surpass the resurgence metrics in the coming days.

If the region experiences three consecutive days of 8% test positivity (7-day rolling average), the State will implement mitigation measures. A list of mitigation options can be found on the coronavirus.illinois.gov website.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

