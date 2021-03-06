IDPH announces 2,565 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,565 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 50 additional deaths.

Bureau County: 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 90s

Christian County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s

Ford County: 1 female 90s

Fulton County: 1 male 90s

Hancock County: 1 male 80s

Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Livingston County: 1 male 90s

Logan County: 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Marion County: 1 male 80s

Monroe County: 1 male 80s

Randolph County: 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Stark County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s

Vermilion County: 1 female 80s

Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,197,267 cases, including 20,750 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,248 specimens for a total of 18,572,096. As of last night, 1,210 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 261 patients were in the ICU and 108 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 27–March 5, 2021 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 27–March 5, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of doses of 3,824,675 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,268,375. A total of 3,259,664 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 340,763 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 90,428 doses. Yesterday, a record 134,239 doses were administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.