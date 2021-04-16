IDPH announces 3,866 new cases of COVID-19, 21 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,866 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,296,381 cases, including 21,630 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,602 specimens for a total of 21,571,023.

As of last night, 2,058 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 205 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 9-15 is 4.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 9-15 is 4.9%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,777,825.

A total of 7,779,290 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,664 doses. Yesterday, 166,885 doses were reported administered in Illinois.