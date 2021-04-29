IDPH reports 38 new COVID deaths, 3,394 more cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,394 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 38 additional deaths.

In Region 1, ICU bed availability dropped to 13%. However, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital dropped by 4. The region’s rolling positivity rate stands at 5%.

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Kendall County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 female 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 70s

Livingston County: 1 female 80s

Macon County: 1 male 50s

Ogle County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Tazewell County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 70s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Woodford County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,331,848 cases, including 21,927 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 89,057 specimens for a total of 22,558,270. As of last night, 2,115 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 patients were in the ICU and 231 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 22-28, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 22-28, 2021 is 4.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,546,345. A total of 9,155,989 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,434 doses. Yesterday, 107,689 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has been changed, therefore numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.