Illinois among least defiant states when it comes to mask mandates

Coronavirus
In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WFLA) — Illinois residents are among the least defiant citizens in the United States when it comes to wearing face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19, a new study found.

Survival at Home, a website dedicated to survival and disaster preparedness, used geotagging data on Twitter to track several mask-related hashtags over the last 30 days. The hashtags, tracked in each state, included #nomask, #burnyourmask, #nomasks, #antimask and #iwillnotcomply. More than 150,000 tweets were analyzed.

Arizona, Nevada, Florida, Idaho and Maine had the most anti-mask activity online, according to the study.

