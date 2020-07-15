Illinois among least defiant states when it comes to mask mandates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WFLA) — Illinois residents are among the least defiant citizens in the United States when it comes to wearing face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19, a new study found.
Survival at Home, a website dedicated to survival and disaster preparedness, used geotagging data on Twitter to track several mask-related hashtags over the last 30 days. The hashtags, tracked in each state, included #nomask, #burnyourmask, #nomasks, #antimask and #iwillnotcomply. More than 150,000 tweets were analyzed.
Arizona, Nevada, Florida, Idaho and Maine had the most anti-mask activity online, according to the study.
