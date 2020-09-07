Illinois has now surpassed more than 250,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — Health officials announced Monday 1,381 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois including 8 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting 250,961 cases, including 8,179 deaths, since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 31 – September 6 is 4.2%. 

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories