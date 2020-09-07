Illinois has now surpassed more than 250,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — Health officials announced Monday 1,381 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois including 8 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting 250,961 cases, including 8,179 deaths, since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 31 – September 6 is 4.2%.

