Illinois has now surpassed more than 250,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — Health officials announced Monday 1,381 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois including 8 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting 250,961 cases, including 8,179 deaths, since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 31 – September 6 is 4.2%.
