Illinois health officials report 2,907 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.— The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,907 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 25 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s

DeWitt County: 1 male 60s

DuPage County: 1 male 90s

Fayette County: 1 male 50s

Hancock County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Knox County: 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 1 male 50s

McLean County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Vermilion County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Woodford County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,318,998 cases, including 21,802 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 94,766 specimens for a total of 22,208,256. As of Friday night, 2,048 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 462 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 17 to 23, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 17 to April 23, 2021 is 4.1%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,893,875. A total of 8,736,002 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 113,814 doses. On Friday, 125,524 doses were reported administered in Illinois.