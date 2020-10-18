Illinois health officials report 4,245 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, 22 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) – Illinois health officials reported 4,245 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and 22 additional deaths.

There are now a total of 344,048 cases since the pandemic began and 9,214 total deaths.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17 is 5.3%.

Within the past 24 hours, labs across the state reported 79,296 tests, for a total of 6,775,553.

As of Saturday night, 2,012 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 408 were in the ICU and 157 were on ventilators.

Saturday, 3,629 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 5.2%.

MORE HEADLINES: