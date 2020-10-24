Illinois health officials report 63 new deaths, 6,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,161 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, including 63 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 370,194 cases, including 9,481 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 17 – Oct. 23 is 6.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,517 specimens for a total of 7,196,855.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Carroll County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Clark County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Coles County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DeWitt County: 1 male 80s

Douglas County: 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 2 males 60s

Edgar County: 2 males 80s

Ford County: 1 male 90s

Franklin County: 1 male 80s

Jefferson County: 2 males 90s

Kane County: 1 male 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 40s

Kendall County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 male 90s

Marion County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

McDonough County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s

Monroe County: 1 female 90s

Montgomery County: 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Pike County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Stark County: 1 female 40s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

Washington County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

As of Friday night, 2,616 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 560 patients were in the ICU and 222 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES: