Illinois health officials report 63 new deaths, 6,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,161 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, including 63 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 370,194 cases, including 9,481 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 17 – Oct. 23 is 6.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,517 specimens for a total of 7,196,855. 

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Adams County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Carroll County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Clark County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Coles County: 1 female 90s
  • Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
  • DeWitt County: 1 male 80s
  • Douglas County: 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 2 males 60s
  • Edgar County: 2 males 80s
  • Ford County: 1 male 90s
  • Franklin County: 1 male 80s
  • Jefferson County: 2 males 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 90s
  • Kankakee County: 1 male 40s
  • Kendall County: 1 female 80s
  • Lake County: 1 male 90s
  • Marion County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • McDonough County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s
  • Monroe County: 1 female 90s
  • Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
  • Peoria County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Pike County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
  • Stark County: 1 female 40s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
  • Washington County: 1 male 70s
  • Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

As of Friday night, 2,616 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 560 patients were in the ICU and 222 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

