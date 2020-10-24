Illinois health officials report 63 new deaths, 6,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,161 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, including 63 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 370,194 cases, including 9,481 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 17 – Oct. 23 is 6.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,517 specimens for a total of 7,196,855.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Adams County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Carroll County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Clark County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Coles County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 80s
- Douglas County: 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 2 males 60s
- Edgar County: 2 males 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s
- Jefferson County: 2 males 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 40s
- Kendall County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- McDonough County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s
- Monroe County: 1 female 90s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Pike County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Stark County: 1 female 40s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Washington County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
As of Friday night, 2,616 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 560 patients were in the ICU and 222 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford Christian cruises to win at 1A Oregon Regional
- Martino, Winnebago girls dominate Oregon 1A Regional
- ‘Glory Days’: the 1982 State Champion Guilford Vikings
- Want to play Pac-Man in the real world? You need a Caterpillar vehicle for this wild Illinois maze
- City of Loves Park to begin leaf collection