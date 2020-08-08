Illinois officials report 2,190 cases of COVID-19, 18 deaths

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday that the state had 2,190 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 18 additional confirmed deaths. On Friday, the state reported 2,084 cases.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Bureau County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 60s

Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Mercer County: 1 female 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

Whiteside County: 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 192,698 cases, including 7,631 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 1 – Aug. 7 is 4.2%, IDPH said.

As of Friday night, 1,538 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 338 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.