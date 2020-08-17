Illinois releases COVID-19 travel map of states considered ‘high risk’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new mapping tool released Monday warns Illinois residents about travel to states with a high amount of COVID-19 infections.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released a coronavirus travel map “to help inform residents of potential risks associated with traveling during the pandemic.”

The updated map marks areas with a daily case rate of 15 cases per 100,000 or greater as “higher risk.”

“Travel may increase the chance of becoming infected and spreading COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “To help inform residents where they might be at greater risk of being exposed to COVID-19 when they travel, IDPH has launched a map that clearly shows states and other countries where case rates are elevated. While staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, we know that it may not be possible to avoid all travel. We encourage people who are traveling, whether for work or otherwise, to check out the map before making plans.”

