Illinois reports 1,029 new cases, 53 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 1,029 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, including 53 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

The deaths include:

– Christian County: 1 female 80s

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 4 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 2 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 female 100s

– DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

– Kane County: 1 female 90s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 female 60s, 4 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Will County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

DeWitt, Effingham, and Jersey counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 8,904 cases, including 210 deaths, in 64 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Gov. JB Pritzker urged the public to wear masks when going out in public on Friday, saying “Wearing a mask is another way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

