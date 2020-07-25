Illinois reports 1,426 new cases of COVID-19, including 12 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,426 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 12 additional confirmed deaths.

On Saturday, health officials said the following deaths were reported:

Boone County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 3 females 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Cumberland County: 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 female 30s

Lake County: 1 female 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Currently, the Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 169,883 cases, including 7,397 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Friday night, 1,438 people in the state were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 341 patients were in the ICU and 110 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

