Illinois reports 1,426 new cases of COVID-19, including 12 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,426 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 12 additional confirmed deaths.
On Saturday, health officials said the following deaths were reported:
- Boone County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 3 females 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Cumberland County: 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 30s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
Currently, the Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 169,883 cases, including 7,397 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
As of Friday night, 1,438 people in the state were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 341 patients were in the ICU and 110 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
