Illinois reports 1,426 new cases of COVID-19, including 12 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,426 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 12 additional confirmed deaths.

On Saturday, health officials said the following deaths were reported:

  • Boone County: 1 male 70s
  • Cook County: 3 females 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Cumberland County: 1 female 100+
  • DuPage County: 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 female 30s
  • Lake County: 1 female 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Currently, the Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 169,883 cases, including 7,397 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Friday night, 1,438 people in the state were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 341 patients were in the ICU and 110 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story