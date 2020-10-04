Illinois reports 1,453 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, 17 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) – Illinois health officials reported 1,453 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and 17 additional deaths.

There is now a total of 301,541 cases since the pandemic began and 8,791 deaths in the state.

The seven-day statewide preliminary positivity rate from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 is 3.3%.

Within the last 24 hours, 51,656 tests were conducted for a total of 5,886,418.

As of Saturday night, 1,521 people in Illinois were in the hospital with coronavirus. Of those, 384 were in the ICU and 140 patients were on ventilators.

On Saturday, officials reported 2,442 new cases and 31 additional deaths.

