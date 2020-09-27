Illinois reports 1,604 new cases of coronavirus, 14 additional deaths on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) – Illinois health officials announced 1,604 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and 14 additional deaths.
There are now a total of 287,930 total cases of coronavirus in the state since the pandemic began and 8,601 deaths.
In the last 24 hours, there have been 50,822 new tests collected for a total of 5,479,510.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26 is 3.7%.
As of Saturday night, 1,486 people in Illinois were hospitalized with coronavirus. Of those, 144 were on ventilators.
