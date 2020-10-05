Illinois reports 1,853 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths on Monday

CHICAGO (WGN)— Illinois health officials said 1,853 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed over the past 24 hours Monday.

Illinois reported 47 new coronavirus-related deaths Friday — the highest single-day total since June. The weekly average of coronavirus-related deaths reported in Illinois has risen to more than 25 per day as a result, data compiled by WGN shows, the highest level reported in the state since early July.

Illinois ranked fifth in the country with 191 COVID-19 related deaths reported over the previous seven days, data reported by the CDC Sunday shows, coming behind more populous states like Florida, California and Texas, as well as Georgia. However, the state ranked 11th in the number of deaths per 100,000 people.

With 38,538 new tests reported Monday, Illinois’ weekly testing average is around 58,000 a day. Data shows the state has averaged more than 50,000 daily tests since September 18. Illinois’ weekly average has been between 1,900 and 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day since September 25.

MORE HEADLINES: