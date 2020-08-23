Illinois reports 1,893 new coronavirus cases Sunday, 6 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) – Illinois health officials announced 1,893 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and six additional deaths.

There are now a total of 220,178 cases in the state and 7,880 deaths.

Within the last day, 54,351 tests were conducted to bring the state’s total to 3,704,036.

From Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, the preliminary seven-day positivity rate is 4.2%.

As of Saturday night, 1,449 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 339 were in the ICU and 117 were on ventilators.

